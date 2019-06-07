(1935-2019)
REINBECK — Rolland “Rolly” Howard Hummel, 83, of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, June 5, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Reinbeck.
He was born Oct. 10, 1935, on the farm near Allison to Harry and Luella (Russler) Hummel. He married Phyllis Dinsdale on Dec. 10, 1958, at Amity Presbyterian Church.
Rolly graduated from Allison High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a rifleman from 1954-57, obtaining the rank of sergeant (E-5). Rolly farmed for several years near Allison before moving south of Reinbeck where he farmed for 40 years.
During his service, Rolly received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Reinbeck American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Melissa Jo (Mel) Sweerin of Waterloo, Michael (Rita) Hummel of Conrad, Jennifer (Mike) Schick of Waterloo and Julie (Mike) Peterson of Reinbeck; grandchildren, Jared (Rachel) Sweerin of Palm Harbor, Fla., Nathan (Melanie) Sweerin of Cedar Falls, Nicholas Sweerin of Colombia, Mo., Sarah (Kyle) Smith of Cedar Rapids, Jacob (Natalie) Hummel of Plymouth, Minn., Jordan (Mandy) Schick of Cedar Falls, Tyler (Hayley) Schick and Lydia (Reed) Dinsdale, both of Des Moines, and Elise, Jed, and Joshua Peterson of Reinbeck; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Harry, Lewis and Robert; and a sister, Lorraine.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Reinbeck, with burial in Reinbeck City Cemetery with military honors performed by the Reinbeck American Legion. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Parkview or to the family to be donated to a cause in memory of Rolly.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Rolland was strong in his faith, family, and farming. He worked hard to tend to the land, caring for his crops and livestock. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and working with his horses. Rolland was proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and attending their various activities.
