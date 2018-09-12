JANESVILLE — The Rev. Dr. Rolf Victor Brende, 77, of Colorado, formerly of Janesville, died Monday, Sept. 10, in Greeley, Colo.
He was born Feb. 3, 1941, in Austin, Minn., son of G.I. and Beldora (Olson) Brende. He married Julie Gryting in 1963.
Rolf graduated from Luther College in 1963 and received a master of divinity in 1967 from Luther Seminary; over 20 years later, he earned his doctor of ministry. He served as a pastor in churches in Janesville; South Milwaukee, Wis.; and Decorah. He later served as director of pastoral care at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and was director of pastoral care at North Colorado Medical Center. He helped build a night chaplaincy program with area pastors; wrote a book, “Gentle Heart Primer”; and was a frequent contributor to the Lifeline publication in Waterloo.
He sang in church choirs and the Greeley Chamber Choir.
Survived by: his wife; children, Heidi (Jonathan) Leathwood of Denver, Colo., Peter Brende of Falcon, Colo., and Lisa (Joseph) Martin of Brighton, Colo.; grandchildren, James Carter Young, Emma Young, Anthony Brende, Sadie Brende Nys, Cory Brende, Chloe Martin and Grace Martin; great-grandchildren, Eli Nys and Lilly Nys; two brothers, Joel Brende and Blaine Brende; extended family; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Life Celebration: 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Greeley.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the North Colorado Medical Center Foundation with the word “Chaplaincy” on the memo line. Checks can be sent in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.
Condolences may be left at www.AdamsonCares.com.
Rolf was a devoted family man, involved closely along with his wife in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hiking and camping trips and building magnificent treehouses and other projects around the home. Music was a part of his life until the end. He and Julie created beautiful butterfly gardens.
