Roland W. Riensche

JESUP -- Roland Wallace Riensche, 90, of Jubilee, rural Jesup, died Monday, June 1, in hospice care at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence following several strokes.

He was born March 26, 1930, at Jubilee, son of Erwin and Ida (Harting) Riensche. Roland graduated from Jesup High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, where he was stationed in New Mexico, Guam, and Greenland. On April 2, 1956, he married Arlene Gutknecht at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson.

Roland was engaged in the family farming operation until his death. Over the years he served on the boards of Farmers State Bank, Jesup Community School, Jesup Farmers Coop, and the Iowa Soybean Promotion Board, and was a Fox Township trustee and a member of the Black Hawk County Zoning Board. Roland was a member of Zion Lutheran Church (Jubilee).

Survivors: his wife; two children, Rachel Riensche of Edina, Minn., and Benjamin (Lisa) Riensche of Jubilee; grandchildren, Lauren (fiancé Luke Gosse) Riensche of Boston, Mass., Hannah Riensche of Rochester, Minn., Hans Riensche of Ames, and Faith Riensche of Jubilee; two sisters, Doris Lompe of Jubilee, and Lorraine Habben of Webster City; and many other relatives.