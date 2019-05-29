Roland "Rollie" Reinard

(1932-2019)
WASHBURN — Roland W. “Rollie” Reinard, 86, of Washburn, formerly of Raymond, died Sunday, May 26, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
He was born July 29, 1932, in Waterloo, the son of Ralph and Pauline (Sagert) Reinard. He married Meryl Rae Natvig on Aug. 3, 1952, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo; she died Oct. 31, 1995. Rollie then married Mary Ann (Hildman) Sandoval on April 7, 2000.
Rollie graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the carrier Intrepid. He worked as a foreman in the smoked meat department at Rath Packing Co. for 33 years until its closing in September 1984. He was divisional union steward for many years. He then worked for Covenant Medical Center for 10 years, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Washburn where he taught confirmation and was an usher. He was a member of the Evansdale AMVETS and the AMVETS Honor Guard. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Richard (Cathy) Reinard and Randy (Sandi) Reinard, both of Waterloo, Robert (Debra) Reinard of West Des Moines and Ronald (Shannon) Reinard of Omaha, Neb.; two daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Magee of Elk Run Heights and Linda Reinard of Urbandale; a stepson, Justin (Karen) Sandoval of Rohnert Park, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Danielle Ackley of West Des Moines; 11 grandchildren, Kristi, Jodi, Kyle, Andy, Dustin, Michelle, Nicole, Nicholas, Maggie, Jordan, Mason, six stepgrandchildren Lynn, Josh, Ciara, Gabriella, Miranda and Alexandria; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; first wife, Meryl; a grandson, David; and stepgrandchildren twins, Trevor and Tyler.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with full military honors at the cemetery by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Rollie enjoyed playing softball (fast and slow pitch) and bowling. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Cubs fan, enjoyed playing cards and gardening.
