SHELL ROCK — Roland J.”Rollie” Winter, 65, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, Sept. 8, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
He was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Oelwein, son of Virginia (Waterman) and Theodore Winter. On Sept. 25, 1999, he married Delia “Dee” Manross in Shell Rock.
He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1971. Roland worked for Henke Manufacturing from 1970 until 1972, when he went to work in the maintenance department at John Deere Waterloo Works. While at John Deere, Roland helped implement the in-house machine training program and served as committeeman and steward for the United Auto Workers. He retired from John Deere in 2002 but continued working at Hawkeye Community College as a CNC programming instructor until 2014. He was a golden glove boxer and coached and served as treasurer for Cedar Valley Boxing.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Darcy (Matt) Ballard of Blockton; a son, DJ Gaede of Shell Rock; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Candy) Winter of Shell Rock and Roger (Julie) Winter of El Paso, Texas; a sister, Carol (Mike) Hamilton of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Ralph.
Celebration honoring Roland’s life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at the Boyd Building, with burial of cremains at 3 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Shell Rock First Responders or the Shell Rock Library.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Roland was multi-talented and had many different interests. He loved playing the stock market and was a certified scuba diver. He raised race horses and provided horses for the chuck wagon races. He also enjoyed bowling and was a competition pin shooter.
