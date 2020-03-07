(1933-2020)
WATERLOO -- Roland D. Miller, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 4, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.
He was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Ackley, son of Harm and Gertrude Lursen Miller. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He married Dorothy Mae Siems on Sept. 7, 1955, in Dumont. She died on Jan. 7, 2012.
Roland worked 31 years for Waterloo Industries, retiring as a press operator in 1996. He was a member of Grace Reformed Church where he served as a deacon and elder, chair of the mortgage fundraising committee, chair of the Benevolence Committee and volunteered at Wednesday Night Youth Group. Roland was a member of the Waterloo American Legion, active with the Boy Scouts and helped with fundraisers.
Survivors: two sons, Steve (Debra) Miller‚ of Jesup, and Brian Miller of Iowa City; a daughter, Deb (Mike Morris) Peters of Lansing; grandchildren Jeff (Rachel) Miller, Matthew Miller, Emily Bultmann and Maggie (Matt) Gaudian; great-granddaughters Audrey Sue and Lily Lynn Gaudian; a brother, Marvin (Sharon) Miller‚ of Sioux Falls‚ S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother and sister-in-law, F. Luverne and Helen Miller; and a sister, Lenora Kurtz.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Grace Reformed Church, Waterloo, with burial at 2 p.m. in Dumont Cemetery with military honors by Dumont American Legion Post 360 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard . Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. today, March 8, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at LockeFuneralHome.com.
He enjoyed traveling with Dorothy (she with her Pepsi and he with his coffee); they rarely missed Hobo Days in Britt and he would collect ball caps along the way.
