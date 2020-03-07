(1933-2020)

WATERLOO -- Roland D. Miller, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 4, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls.

He was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Ackley, son of Harm and Gertrude Lursen Miller. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He married Dorothy Mae Siems on Sept. 7, 1955, in Dumont. She died on Jan. 7, 2012.

Roland worked 31 years for Waterloo Industries, retiring as a press operator in 1996. He was a member of Grace Reformed Church where he served as a deacon and elder, chair of the mortgage fundraising committee, chair of the Benevolence Committee and volunteered at Wednesday Night Youth Group. Roland was a member of the Waterloo American Legion, active with the Boy Scouts and helped with fundraisers.

Survivors: two sons, Steve (Debra) Miller‚ of Jesup, and Brian Miller of Iowa City; a daughter, Deb (Mike Morris) Peters of Lansing; grandchildren Jeff (Rachel) Miller, Matthew Miller, Emily Bultmann and Maggie (Matt) Gaudian; great-granddaughters Audrey Sue and Lily Lynn Gaudian; a brother, Marvin (Sharon) Miller‚ of Sioux Falls‚ S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.