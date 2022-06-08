Roger W. Homan

September 19, 1933-May 28, 2022

Roger W. Homan, age 88, of Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Roger was born on September 19, 1933 in Waterloo, Wisconsin, where he grew up and graduated from Waterloo High School. He went on to earn a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas. While pursuing his undergraduate degree, Roger paused his education for two years and proudly served in the United States Army.

After graduation from the University of Wisconsin, Roger began his career at Western Electric Company, working on the Cold War era government-sponsored Nike and Safeguard missile defense systems, with his first overseas assignment on Ascension Island. In 1962, Roger married Colleen Abendroth and together they went on to reside in many places including Kwajalein, Marshall Islands; North Carolina; White Sands, New Mexico; New Jersey; and Nekoma, North Dakota. Roger, Colleen and their family eventually settled in Naperville in 1975 where he changed focus to work on long distance telephone switching systems for Bell Laboratories until his retirement in 1995.

Roger and his family joined Bethany Lutheran Church when they moved to Naperville and Roger remained a dedicated member until his passing. In addition to his Lutheran faith, Roger enjoyed golfing, fixing cars, playing the piano, polka music and German festivals, and traveling, visiting all 50 states and over 100 countries.

Roger is survived by his loving children, Cheryl (David) Buwick, Robert Homan, Erik (Shane) Homan; grandchildren, Thomas Buwick and Sarah Buwick; sister, Jane (the late James) DuBois; brother, Robert (Ruth) Homan; and dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Colleen (nee Abendroth) Homan; parents, August and Anna (nee Lange); sisters, Elverna (Donald) DuBois, Lorraine (Stanley) DuRose, Geraldine (Lester) Finder, Barbara (John) Abendroth, and twins Evelyn and Esther Homan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, 3:00 p.m. until the time of service 4:30 p.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd., Naperville, IL. Interment July 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Oak Hill Cemetery, Waterloo, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Colleen's name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Road, Naperville, IL 60565. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.