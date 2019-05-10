{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Higgins

Roger Higgins

(1941-2019)

MOUNT AUBURN — Roger William Higgins, 77, died Wednesday, May 8, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of a vehicular accident.

He was born Sept. 19, 1941, near Garrison, son of Richard and Maxine Sutton Higgins. On June 9, 1962, he married Donna Lewis in Vinton.

Roger graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1959. He first worked construction and helped build the foundation for the West Elementary addition in Vinton. He also worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids before he started farming full time. Roger specialized in raising hogs and was recognized as an Iowa Master Pork Producer. He was also a Master Corn Grower and Soybean Award recipient.

He was a member of the Mount Auburn United Methodist Church.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Danny (Deenie) Higgins of La Porte City, Dawnye (Lee) Sturtz of Brandon, Kevin (Dawn) Higgins of Mount Auburn and Mardy Higgins, Waterloo; grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Kriz, Mark (Alisa) Higgins, Alan Sturtz, Clay Sturtz, Jacob Higgins and Alana Higgins; great-grandchildren, Kash and Addison Kriz; brothers, Dennis (Roxanne) Higgins and Morris (Ida) Higgins, both of Vinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Mount Auburn United Methodist Church, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 10, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials: The family will direct memorials to the Mount Auburn Fire Department and the FFA Historical Museum in La Porte City.

Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Roger enjoyed farming, fishing, Hawkeye football and basketball and the Chicago Cubs. However, his greatest passion was his grandchildren.

Celebrate
the life of: Roger W. Higgins
