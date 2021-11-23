February 23, 1953-November 21, 2021
MANCHESTER-Roger Tomkins, 68, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Visitation for Roger will be held, Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Reverend Phil Rogers officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Evansdale, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
Roger was born February 23, 1953, in Waterloo, Iowa. After High School Roger worked many years in construction and as a maintenance person for Joyce Johnson. He also helped out at the local diner April’s Downtown Diner in Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to the races and loved spending time with his friends and family. Most of all he loved his Fur Baby, Precious.
Roger is survived by his two daughters, Kayleen Mishler of Waterloo, Iowa, Salena Sipe of Grassy Butte, North Dakota; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and sister.
