April 16, 1934-April 1, 2023

SHELL ROCK-Roger Swinton, 88, of Shell Rock, Iowa died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Roger Claire Swinton was born on April 16, 1934, the son of Fred and Hattie (Knutson) Swinton near Nashua. He attended Swinton Country School and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1952. He then attended Wartburg College before entering the US Army in 1953 until his discharge in 1955. On March 24, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marlys Crawford at the Plainfield Baptist Church. Roger was a self-employed dairy farmer until 1982. Beginning in 1979, he worked as a field representative for AMPI for 20 years.

Survivors are his four children, Terri (Don) Taylor of Bloomington, Illinois; Tammy Tissicino of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Bruce (Jane) Swinton of Shell Rock, and Dianne (Kent) Guthrie of Robins, Iowa; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Nicholas Tissicino, Libby (Brady) Norton, Erin (Jake) Ballweg, Cheyenne Swinton, Whitney (Eon) Struchen, Paige Guthrie, and Lexie Guthrie; and great-grandchildren, Adaline, Henry and Hattie Ballweg and Zara Struchen; siblings, Maurice Swinton and Lois Brodt and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys on September 19, 2019; siblings Mildred Schultz, Harold, Doris White, Willard, Donald, Dale, Herbert, Wilma Braend, Helen Mae Ascher, Vernon, and Alfreeda Albaugh.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church with Pastors Dan Eloe and Cole Glanzer officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or First Baptist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.