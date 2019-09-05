Roger Stoakes

(1949-2019)
TRAER — Roger Hugh Stoakes, 70, of Traer, died Monday, Sept. 2, at UnityPoint Hospice, St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids, from complications of chronic kidney disease.
He was born March 30, 1949, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo to George Robert and Nadine Stoakes. He married Jane Light while they were students. In 1993, he married Patricia Nielsen.
Roger graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1967 and then from Iowa State University. He farmed at Traer, in 1987 began working for Farmer’s Home Administration in Toledo, then transferred to an office in Tipton, working in rural development, retiring in 2007.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Adam (Ellen) Stoakes, Vika Konavalenko, Joel Moise and Juvenary (Heather) Hakizimana; four grandchildren, Liam, Vera, Patrick and Rena; a brother, Dennis (Sharon) Stoakes; a brother-in-law, Don Sievers; and two sisters-in-law, Penny Stoakes and Joan Menefee
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer, with visitation for an hour before the service. Burial will be at Buckingham Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: may be sent to his family.
Roger eventually left farming but the farm remained embedded in his character. In 1989, he and Pat rode RAGBRAI for the first time. Roger was a quiet, compassionate man with a generous heart. He treasured the time he spent with family and also valued dear friends in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.
