March 7, 1945—July 29, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS—Roger Schellhorn, 78, of Elk Run Heights, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics from acute leukemia. He was born March 7, 1945, in Sumner, son of Roland Schellhorn and Mildred (Meier) Smidt. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964.

He married Betty (Nelson) Schellhorn on June 10, 1967, at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale. Roger worked for John Deere, retiring after forty-one years as Quality Engineer on the Assembly Line.

Roger had many hobbies and interests including building and flying RC airplanes; carpentry and building furniture; and refurbishing old cars. Being a perfectionist, if he took on a project, he mastered it! He also played the guitar and was the family computer expert. Roger enjoyed snowmobiling and boating with Betty, their condo at Lake of the Ozarks, and many cruises. He was a member of Black Hawk RC Pilots of Cedar Falls.

He is survived by his wife, Betty of Elk Run Heights; his brother Marv (Diane) Schellhorn of Waterloo; nephew Rob Schellhorn of Waterloo; a great-nephew and great-niece; and many many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, with a Celebration of Roger’s Life following the service, also at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family.