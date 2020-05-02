(1929-2020)
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Roger Russell Kolker, age 90, of Broadmead Retirement Community in Hunt Valley, MD, formerly of Waterloo. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. Roger had two careers -- he retired as president and CEO for Monumental Life Insurance in Baltimore, MD, and retired again as principal owner of The Kolker Consultancy at the age of 83.
Predeceased by his parents Russell Edward and Olina Colby Kolker, his wife Suzanne Chaddock Kolker, and his sister Carolyn Kolker Lewis. He was a devoted father of Roger R. Kolker Jr. (Rosemarie) of Fairport, N.Y., Karolyn C. Kolker of Solana Beach, CA., and Sara K. Morgan (Frank) of Chapel Hill, NC; grandfather of Kathryn K. Miller (Christopher), Roger R. Kolker III (Erica), and Helen G. Morgan, and great-grandfather to Blakely Miller. He is also survived by his siblings Margaret Kolker Todd of Greensboro, NC, Emily Kolker Appelgate of Beaverton, OR, and Edward F. Kolker of Playas De Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A private memorial for the family is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity or to the West Point Association of Graduates. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.