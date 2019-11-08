{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Latting

Roger P. Latting

(1951-2019)

WATERLOO — Roger P. Latting 68, of Mason City, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

He was born on March 12, 1951, in Waterloo, the son of Cecil and Mildred (Christensen) Latting. He married Jeanne Raines in 1973, and they later divorced.

Roger graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1969 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was enlisted for 22 years and retired at the rank of gunnery sergeant. After the military Roger was a truck driver for several different companies.

Survived by: four children, Paul Latting of Waterloo, Robert (Heather) Latting of Temecula, Calif., Katie Mullinex of Cedar Falls and Lucy (Gary) Guernsey of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; his mother, Mildred Hilleshiem of Waterloo; three sisters, Sue Latting of Cedar Rapids, Cecilia (Ronnie) Nicolaus of Waverly and Sandra Latting of Waterloo; two brothers, Ronald Latting of Waterloo and Christopher (Amy) Hilleshiem of Cedar Rapids; an aunt, Donna (Duane) Holst of Mountain View, Calif.; and an uncle, Earl Christensen of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his father; and his stepfather, Eldo “Sam” Hilleshiem.

Services: were 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Roger was a member of the Patriot Guard and the North IA Marine Corps League. He was very proud of his Corvette and his Harley and loved to spend time with his dogs.

