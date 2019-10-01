Roger Laabs

(1949-2019)
SUMNER -- Roger Gene Laabs, 69, of Sumner, died Friday, Sept. 27, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Mrs. McIntyre's Maternity Home in Sumner, son of Carl and Irma (Boldt) Laabs. On Dec. 12, 1981, he married Donna Rader at St. Peter's Lutheran Church-Richfield.
Roger graduated from Sumner High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, stationed in Japan and Korea. He farmed north of Sumner on his family's farm for most of his life. In addition to grain farming, he and Donna farrowed 100 pigs. He also worked at Meyer Construction, Oran Ag., and most recently was a seed dealer for Kruger Seed.
Roger was a former member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church-Richfield and a current member of St. John Lutheran Church, where he had served on the church council in the past.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Brody (Ashlyn) Laabs of Sumner, Jodie Eckard of Ankeny and Jason Laabs of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida; five grandchildren, Brayden, Garrytt and Cayde Laabs, and CeCe and Marlie Eckard; two sisters, Janyce (Clem) Howe of Texas and Elaine Richmond of Wisconsin; a brother, David Laabs of Iowa; mother-in-law, Pauline Rader of Tripoli; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (Gordie) Davis of Sumner and Diane (Todd) Gilliland of Cedar Rapids; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Kristi) Rader of Sumner and Mark Rader of Floyd; four nieces, Monica and Amy Howe, Andrea Richmond and Clarice Schmidt; three nephews, Mike Richmond, and Mark and Carlisle Schmidt; two great-nieces, Cierra Howe and Kaylee Richmond; and three great-nephews, Tyler, Dylan and Ben Richmond.
Preceded in death by: his father and mother; father-in-law Don Rader; and a sister, Judy Laabs.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial at 2 p.m. Thursday at Richfield Cemetery, rural Sumner, with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Thursday.
Memorials: may be made to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
He enjoyed hunting, and in his earlier years enjoyed his Dodge vehicles (especially his Challenger). Roger loved being a farmer, but his greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren.
