Roger L. Romine
(1926 - 2020)
Roger Lowell Romine received his final salute on July 6, 2020 at Friendship Village in Waterloo. He was born on April 2, 1926, in Washington County, the son of Ralph Clifton and Myrtle (Ramge) Romine. On May 26, 1950, Roger was united in marriage to Donna Jo Cater. He received his masters from the Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls.
Roger served his country in the United States Army as Corporal in WWII. He worked for 38 years, from 1950 to 1988 as a teacher, coach, and administrator at Cedar Falls Community Schools. Roger was a member of the Christian Church – Disciples of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, listening to music, especially the 40's. Roger made delicious pies and was known for his wonderful Biscotti, caramels, and dipped chocolates. He also loved fishing in the North woods not too far from the boundary waters on the Vermillion River.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Jo; a brother, Arden Romine, and a sister Violet Johnson. Left to cherish Roger's memory are, his son Murray (Becky Hicks) Romine of Riceboro, GA; a daughter, Tamara (Paul) Hess of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. No services will be held at this time.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.parrottandwood.com
