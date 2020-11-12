Roger L. Gerholdt

Waterloo—Roger Lewis Gerholdt was born June 19, 1937, in Cedar Falls, the son of Floyd and Helena (Fredericks) Gerholdt. He married Dorryne Sjoberg in 1957 and later divorced after 25 years. Roger later married Dixie Dalluge on December 27, 1984 in Dysart. He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958 and worked for John Deere for 32 years. Roger enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, woodworking, giving rides on his Gator and had a pilot’s license. He was active in the church and loved spending time with his family and was a great family man.