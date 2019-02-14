LA PORTE CITY — Roger L. Batchelder, 80, of La Porte City, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 12, of kidney failure.
He was born May 8, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Ted and Anna Mae Beasley Batchelder. He married Patty Allison on Sept. 23, 1961, at Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Roger was a 1958 graduate of Waterloo East High School. He was a Waterloo firefighter and equipment operator for 25 years, retiring in 1993. He was a cannoneer for Civil War re-enactments and 3rd degree black belt in karate.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1967.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Carolyn (Larry) Formanek of Ankeny and Penny Clark of La Porte City; two sons, Jim (Jackie) Batchelder of La Porte City and Matt (Lynn) Batchelder of Walford; 10 grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard (Julie) Batchelder of Cedar Falls and Gary (Deb) Batchelder of Florida.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Mark Batchelder, in infancy; and a daughter, Joanna Batchelder.
Memorial services: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Orange Township Cemetery. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City 50651.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
