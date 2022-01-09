Roger K. Hartman

September 24, 1930-January 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Roger K. Hartman, 91 of Hudson, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. He was born September 24, 1930, in Horton, the son of Alfred and Adella (Joens) Hartman. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1949.

He served in the US Navy Reserves during the Korean War.

Roger married Martha Johnston August 25, 1952 in Lancaster, MO, she died August 27, 2000. He worked as a tool and die maker at John Deere for 37 years before retiring in 1987.

He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson. He also was a lifetime member of the Hudson AMVETS Post 82 and Antique Auto Club, and a member of UAW Local 838. He loved restoring cars and fishing, making yearly trips in the spring and fall to Minnesota. He and Martha also enjoyed traveling together.

Roger is survived by sons, Randall (Cindi) Hartman and Russell (Lynette) Hartman all of La Porte City; daughter, Rhonda (Charles Geadelmann) Hartman of Edina, MN; grandchildren, Nathan Hartman of Anchorage, AK, Jacob Hartman of La Porte City, Heather (Rob) Long of Waterloo, Tiffani Hartman of Texas, Brooke Hartman of Waterloo, Levi (Kari) Gaedelmann of Edina, MN, Lucas (Erin) Geadelmann of Hopkins, MN, and April (Brian) Leadley of Waterloo; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Helen) Hartman of Colorado; sister, Karen (Dave) Zwanziger of Cedar Falls; and daughter in law, Janice Hartman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Martha; son, Rodney; sister Beverly Jean in infancy.

Memorial Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson. Military honors conducted by Hudson AMVETS Post 82 Honor Guard.

Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials directed to St. Timothy Lutheran Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital www.stjude.org.