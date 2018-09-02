WATERLOO — Roger K. “Buddha” Linsey, 76, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born March 28, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Leo and Verlie Smith Linsey. He married Ardella “Jean” Mesch on March 18, 1962, in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2012.
He was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. He worked on the paint line at John Deere Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2002. Roger was a member of the Black Hawk County Street Machines and UAW Local 838.
Survived by: three daughters, Kay (Gary) O’Connor and Sherry Yearling, both of Waterloo, and Pam Vermeer of Tripoli; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry Linsey of Missouri and Harold (Judy) Ripley of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Jerry Linsey; and three sisters, Judy Young, Janice Ladiner and Dixie Peterson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, and for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Buddha was an avid car buff. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars, car shows and spending time with his family and friends. The family invites you to drive your vintage or street rod car to the cemetery along with them in memory of Buddha.
