December 17, 2022

Roger Jay Callanan, 87 passed away on December 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Arlington, SD to Gar and Bessie (Swartz) Callanan. At the age of six, the family moved to Sumner, IA where he graduated high school. He attended college at Upper Iowa University. He married Doris Hildebrandt on July 28, 1962, at the Little Brown Church. They made their home in Tripoli, IA for 57 years. They moved to Cedar Falls, IA in 2019 to be closer to their children. Roger worked at Waterloo Industries for 37 years. He served in the Army from 1956-1959 stationed in Germany.

Ol’ Roger was a master storyteller. His stories stemmed from doing all the things he loved, including camping, cooking, collecting model railroads, traveling, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes & Chicago Cubs, jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, and probably his favorite Mexican Train Dominoes.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Kirchmann, and brother-in-law Jim Kirchmann. He is survived by his wife, Doris of Cedar Falls, IA. Son, Cary Callanan of Elk Run Heights, IA. Daughter, Carol (Dave) Wirth of Cedar Falls, IA. Grandson, Andrew (Chloe) Wirth of Cedar Falls. Granddaughter, Allie Wirth of Cedar Falls, IA. Sister Bea (Tom) Sexton, St. Paul, MN.

A celebration of life is planned on Tuesday, December 20th, from 4:00-6:00 at Roger & Doris’s home, 4216 Briarwood Drive, Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, jot down a fun memory you have of Roger. Should friends desire, memorials can be directed to the family.