Roger James Bottema was born on April 14, 1943, the son of Henry and Sophia (Pecenka) Bottema. Roger graduated from La Porte City High School in 1961. He then attended Iowa State University and served in the Army Reserves. Roger was a successful hog farmer and crop farmer. He showed his hogs in hog shows throughout the country and won numerous awards. Roger was a former Tama County Pork Producer’s President and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. On July 31, 1998, he was united in marriage to Maxine Dostal Busch. Roger was an avid Iowa State fan and attended many football and basketball games. He also enjoyed going to his grandkids’ sporting events. Roger died at the age of 79 on April 20, 2022, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael; and a step-grandson, Ryan Jordan. Roger is survived by his wife, Maxine of Dysart; 3 step-daughters, Andrea (Rich) Jordan of Marshalltown, Cynthia (Barry) Eggers of Traer, and Melissa (Randy) Sienknecht of Gladbrook; 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Blake, Justina, Alyssa, Trey, Adelyn, Alaney, and Ashton; and a sister, Marlene Bottema of Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with burial to follow at Crystal Township Cemetery. The visitation will be on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 4 to 7 PM, at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart.