JESUP – Roger J. Williams, 96, of Jesup, and a resident of ABCM West Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Independence, died Thursday, April 9, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

He was born Oct. 3, 1923, in De Soto, son of Irvin Williams and Clara A. (Miller) Williams. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1941. On Feb. 16, 1947, he married Ione Emma Hoppe at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence; she died Aug. 3, 1993.

Roger was active in many organizations over the years, including, Jesup City Council and also served as mayor pro-tem; Jesup Lions Club; Jesup Fire Department; was secretary of the Buchanan County Fire Association; a member of Quad County Fire Association, Pump-Scheer American Legion Post No. 342, Jesup Ambulance Service, Boy Scouts, serving as Cub Master and also held a Winnebago District position; and for many years he drove a school bus for Jesup Community Schools.

He was an electrician and owned and operated Williams Electric in Jesup for many years. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church in Jesup.