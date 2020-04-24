Roger J. Teeling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Joseph Teeling, 47, of Lisbon, Iowa, died April 21, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He died peacefully with his wife at his side, as a result of complications from a brain tumor. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon.

Roger was born May 14, 1972, at Sumner Community Hospital in Sumner, Iowa. Roger graduated from Sumner Community High School in 1990. He was a standout athlete in basketball, baseball, and golf. He attended Loras College in Dubuque where he majored in education. He played golf and basketball, and broke Loras’ all time free-throw record while playing for the Duhawks.

Roger began his teaching career in Ventura, Iowa. From there he went to Denver, Iowa to teach fourth grade. While at Denver, he obtained his Master’s Degree in School Administration from UNI. Another career move took him to Calamus-Wheatland for a brief stint; before landing in Lisbon as the elementary and middle school principal for the last 15 years.