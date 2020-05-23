(1937-2020)
DENVER — Roger J. Brettmann, 82, of Denver, died Friday, May 22, at UnityPoint Hospital-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 13, 1937, in Waverly, son of Albert John and Alida Clara (Bruns) Brettmann. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1956, where he played in the boy’s state basketball tournament. He attended Valparaiso College for one year. He married Marian Koelling on April 26, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield.
He owned and operated the Waverly Feed Mill; later worked for the Denver Mill, Schaefer Radio and delivered Winnebagos for Bennett Trucking. He was a member of St. John Lutheran, Maxfield, past board member of the Denver School Board and a referee for boys and girls high school basketball games.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Tim (Gwen) Brettmann of West Des Moines; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Henry of Denver, and ReNae (Hugh) Lynch of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; four grandchildren, Joey, Payton, Matthew and Mary; and a sister, Karen Bergmann of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Scott Brettmann; a sister, Marilyn Schnell; and a brother-in-law, Duane Bergmann.
Services: Private burial of cremains will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Maxfield.
Memorials: to St. John Lutheran Church, Maxfield.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com
He loved spending time with his family. He always enjoyed morning coffee with his close friends and their occasional trips to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed playing cards, golfing and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.