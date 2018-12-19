Try 1 month for 99¢
Roger Hickins

DIKE — Roger Dean Hickins, 78, of Dike, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

He was born May 5, 1940, in Plankington, S.D., son of Walter Edward and Leta (Bailey) Hickins. He married Joyce Fisher in 1959, and they later divorced. He later married Carole (O’Neill) Rasmussen on July 29, 1972.

Roger attended school in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, S.D. He attended GM Training centers in Omaha, Chicago and Minneapolis and was an ASE certified technician, GM service manager and owned Grand Motors in Waterloo.

He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls, the Cedar Valley Corvette Club, the Waterloo Elks Club for 20 years and was past president of the Buick Parts and Service Club.

Survived by: his wife; his two daughters, Kimberly (Frank) Forsyth of Phoenix and Kristine Vogt of Robins; his stepson, James (Kathleen) Rasmussen of Des Moines; his stepdaughter, Joni (Richard) Kavner of Detroit; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Jackie Stevanus of Fayetteville, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Gwen Hickins of Peoria, Ariz., and Charlotte Reasoner of Raymond; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Lloyd and Vernon Hickins and Chester Reasoner; and three sisters, Lurdene Anderson, Ruth Lawler and Clara DeYoung.

Services: noon Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Roger raced drag cars for 20 years, but the Corvette was his favorite sports car.

