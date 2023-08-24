BUCKINGHAM—Roger Henry Dehrkoop, age 70, of Buckingham, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Waterloo, the son of Marvin and Pauline (Richards) Dehrkoop.
He graduated from Orange Township High School and was engaged in farming.
He is survived by a brother, Richard (Janice) Dehrkoop of Marshalltown; sister, Joyce (Robert) Hansen of Dunkerton; four nephews; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one niece; and one nephew.
Private family services will be held.
Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.