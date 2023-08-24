BUCKINGHAM—Roger Henry Dehrkoop, age 70, of Buckingham, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Waterloo, the son of Marvin and Pauline (Richards) Dehrkoop.

He graduated from Orange Township High School and was engaged in farming.

He is survived by a brother, Richard (Janice) Dehrkoop of Marshalltown; sister, Joyce (Robert) Hansen of Dunkerton; four nephews; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one niece; and one nephew.

Private family services will be held.