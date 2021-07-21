June 4, 1937-July 18, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Roger Hazen, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
He was born June 4, 1937, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Howard and Gwendilyn (Fitchner) Hazen. He graduated from Washington High School and later received his BA degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and Master’s degree from Truman State. Roger later received grants for further studies from the National Science Foundation to the Universities of Iowa and Minnesota.
Roger married Allaire David and later divorced. He then married Barbara Backerman Lindholm June 19, 2004 at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.
He began his teaching chemistry and physics for three years in Marengo and later taught physical science and chemistry for thirty-four years in Cedar Falls. His favorite. Roger enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, his apartment business of 30 years, and traveling to seventeen countries. He attended of Trinity Bible Church.
Survived by his wife of Cedar Falls; children, Andrew Hazen of Waterloo, Kevin Hazen of Flagstaff, AZ, Eric Lindholm of Peoria, AZ, Troy (Elizabeth) Lindholm of Waterloo, and Valorie Juhl and Kristen (Tom) Watson, all of Milliken, CO; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and brother, Dean Hazen of Centralia, MO. He is now in his eternal home.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Cedar Falls Rough Risers Kiwanis Club.
