June 4, 1937-July 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Roger Hazen, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

He was born June 4, 1937, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Howard and Gwendilyn (Fitchner) Hazen. He graduated from Washington High School and later received his BA degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and Master’s degree from Truman State. Roger later received grants for further studies from the National Science Foundation to the Universities of Iowa and Minnesota.

Roger married Allaire David and later divorced. He then married Barbara Backerman Lindholm June 19, 2004 at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.

He began his teaching chemistry and physics for three years in Marengo and later taught physical science and chemistry for thirty-four years in Cedar Falls. His favorite. Roger enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, his apartment business of 30 years, and traveling to seventeen countries. He attended of Trinity Bible Church.