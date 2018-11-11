Roger Fisher

Roger Lawrence Fisher, 72, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 10, 2018, in the gentle and kind care of the staff at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born September 23, 1946, in Independence, the son of Lawrence and Beulah Brumwell Fisher. He married Cynthia “Cindy” Peterson Fisher on October 23, 1971 and celebrated over 46 years of love with each other.
Roger graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then proceeded to work for John Deere for 34 years, serving in the Plant Engineering Department at the Waterloo Tractor Works at the time of his retirement in 2001.
Survivors include: his wife, Cindy of Waterloo; two sisters, Marcella Gruver of Waterloo and Kay (Jim) Sauer of Orlando, Fla; his sister-in-law, Deborah (John) Bjelajac of Burlington, Wisc.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence and Beulah Fisher and his sister Betty (Jim) Cornelius.
Celebration of Life: Visitation will be Monday, November 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service 300 West Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo, IA. Memorial Service will be held at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Roger’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
