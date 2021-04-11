May 12, 1926—March 22, 2021
CEDAR FALLS—Roger Edouard Cadieux, DDS, 94, of Cedar Falls, IA (formerly of Somerset, MA) died Monday—March 22, 2021 peacefully at his home, with family at his bedside. Roger was born May 12, 1926 in Springfield, MA, the son of George and Ida (Pinsonneault) Cadieux. He graduated from Cathedral HS, Springfield, MA. He attended Notre Dame for 2 years on a football scholarship and then graduated from Georgetown Dental School in 1949. On August 26, 1950 he was united in marriage to Nancy A. Tate in Washington D.C. She preceded him in death in 2013. Roger served in the US Army (1951-1953) as a 1st Lt. in the Dental Corps, stationed in Austria after WWII. Roger spent his career in private practice as an Oral Surgeon in Fall River, MA from 1954 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the American Dental Assn., the Fall River Dental Assn., the Knights of Columbus and the New Bedford Country Club (lifetime).
Roger was a good and faithful servant, caring devotedly for his wife and son before they passed. God’s love for us, was reflected in the life that Roger led. He leaves us with his examples to: serve others with compassion, humility, generosity and humor. Roger was an avid sports fan and quite the golfer! He loved to read and he loved all of his family. He leaves three children: Suzanne (David) Eastman of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Stephen Cadieux of Jacksonville, FL and Paul Cadieux of Somerset, MA; Grandchildren: Amy (Brian) Quinn, Bryan (Dee) Cadieux, Lindsay (Destin) Smith, Tate Cadieux, Christopher (Heather) Eastman, Jonathan (Danielle) Eastman, Jared (Kim) Pineau, Jed (Jenna) Pineau) Joe (Leah) Pineau, Jeremy (Sarah) Pineau and Andrea (Pete) Correia; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gaston (Noreen) Cadieux of NY and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy and his oldest son, Michael J. Cadieux.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 17th at 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. The service will be live streamed at 10:30 AM CST/11:30 EST at https://blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Entombment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery & Mausoleum, Fall River, MA at a later time this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Western Home Communities, Cedar Valley Hospice or any charity of your choice. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
