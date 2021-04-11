CEDAR FALLS—Roger Edouard Cadieux, DDS, 94, of Cedar Falls, IA (formerly of Somerset, MA) died Monday—March 22, 2021 peacefully at his home, with family at his bedside. Roger was born May 12, 1926 in Springfield, MA, the son of George and Ida (Pinsonneault) Cadieux. He graduated from Cathedral HS, Springfield, MA. He attended Notre Dame for 2 years on a football scholarship and then graduated from Georgetown Dental School in 1949. On August 26, 1950 he was united in marriage to Nancy A. Tate in Washington D.C. She preceded him in death in 2013. Roger served in the US Army (1951-1953) as a 1st Lt. in the Dental Corps, stationed in Austria after WWII. Roger spent his career in private practice as an Oral Surgeon in Fall River, MA from 1954 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the American Dental Assn., the Fall River Dental Assn., the Knights of Columbus and the New Bedford Country Club (lifetime).