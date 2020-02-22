Roger E. Thurm

(1938-2020)
DENVER — Roger Ernest Thurm, 81, of Denver, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Roger was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Finchford, son of Roy and Helen (Stumme) Thurm. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1957. On May 18, 1957, he married Shirley Ann Lobeck at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. Roger worked for the Lorber, Lobeck and Klinger Construction companies for several years as well as Illinois Central Railroad. Roger was a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring Feb. 28, 1994. In retirement, he worked for Schumacher Elevator Co. in Denver.
Roger was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Denver Lions Club. He served as president of the Denver Sunset Home for several years and served on the Willow Run Country Club Board.
Survivors: his wife, Shirley; two sons, Randy (Terrie) Thurm and Bruce (Lori) Thurm, both of Denver; a daughter, Tracey (David) Cahill of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; a daughter-in-law, Karen Thurm of Denver; eight grandchildren, Megan (Brandon) Smith of Denver, Ryan (Anya) Thurm of Quincy, Ill., Trevor Thurm of Denver, Nathan (Rachel) Thurm of Madison, Wis., Brandon (Sarah) Thurm of Denver, Jeremy (Blaise) Thurm of Cedar Falls, Matthew (Ali) Cahill of San Francisco, Calif., and Katlynn Cahill of Morocco; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Larry) Hagenow and Ruth (David) Wittenburg, both of Readlyn; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Boevers of Cape Coral, Fla.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jeffrey Thurm; two grandchildren, Nicholas Thurm and Erica Thurm; two brothers, Delbert Thurm and LaVern (LaVonne) Thurm; and two sisters, Jean (Merlin) Buenzow and Lois Boevers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a later designation.
On-line condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
In his free time, he enjoyed videography, carpentry projects and gardening.
