Roger E. Thurm

(1938-2020)

DENVER — Roger Ernest Thurm, 81, of Denver, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to injuries sustained in a fall.

Roger was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Finchford, son of Roy and Helen (Stumme) Thurm. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1957. On May 18, 1957, he married Shirley Ann Lobeck at Zion Lutheran Church, Readlyn. Roger worked for the Lorber, Lobeck and Klinger Construction companies for several years as well as Illinois Central Railroad. Roger was a machinist at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring Feb. 28, 1994. In retirement, he worked for Schumacher Elevator Co. in Denver.

Roger was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver and the Denver Lions Club. He served as president of the Denver Sunset Home for several years and served on the Willow Run Country Club Board.

