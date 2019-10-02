Roger Drinovsky

(1931-2019)
HUDSON — Roger William Drinovsky, 87, of Hudson, died Monday, Sept. 30, at Mercy One Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 8, 1931, son of William and Albina (Pecenka) Drinovsky. On July 31, 1960, he married Peggy Crees at Canby Friends Church in Casey.
Roger graduated from Hudson High School in 1949, then joined the U.S. Army and served from 1952-54. He and his wife made their home on a farm by Hudson.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Doug (Wendy) Drinovsky of Hudson, Greg (Sue) Drinovsky of Topeka, Kan., and Andrea (Nate) Rohrssen of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Zach (Emily) Drinovsky, Corey (Stephanie) Drinovsky, Alden (Colleen) Houston, Nathan ( Samantha) Drinovsky, Sydney Drinovsky, Shawn (Amanda) Drinovsky, Jordan Drinovsky, Ashley Drinovsky, Blake (Megan) Drinovsky and Allison Rohrssen; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kennedy, Graham, Bryson and Annalise; a sister, Mary Lois Henriksen; and a first cousin who was like a brother, John Drinovsky.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Gaylord Henriksen.
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer, with military rites and burial at Buckingham Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Overton Funeral Home in Traer.
Memorials: may be directed to Ripley United Church of Christ or the Honor Flight.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Roger enjoyed watching TV, especially the History Channel, driving his tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride, playing cards, going out to breakfast every morning and winters in Texas. But most of all Roger loved to spend time with his family. His family will never forget his enthusiastic sense of humor.
