March 27, 2023
DUNKERTON-Roger Dean Hudgins, 82, of Dunkerton, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Oak Park Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cedar Falls, under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.
Memorial service will be held at St. John’s (Bennington) Lutheran Church, rural Waterloo. Time and date to be determined.
Private committal of cremains in Zion Lutheran Church cemetery, rural Radcliffe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s (Bennington) Lutheran Church or a charity of donor’s choice.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is assisting the family.
