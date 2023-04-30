Roger Dean Hudgins

September 17,1940-March 27, 2023

DUNKERTON–Roger Dean Hudgins, 82, of Dunkerton, died Monday, March 27, 2023, under the care of Oak Park Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cedar Falls and UnityPoint Hospice.

He was born September 17, 1940, in Story City, son of Paul W. and Margaret L. (Joberg) Hudgins. He married Linda J. Torgeson on August 9, 1958.

Survived by his wife; sons, Kent E. (Marla) Hudgins of Cape Coral, FL; and Rodney A. (girlfriend, Judith Lindner) Hudgins of Marion; three grandchildren, Heather (fiancé, Travis Pruett and son, Levi) Hudgins and daughter Olivia of Cape Coral, FL; Jestin (Kristi) Hudgins and daughters, Analyn and Paisley, and son, Khristian of Walker, LA; and Shelbi (Zach) Bertelli of Cedar Rapids; brother, Donald (Nancy) Hudgins of Radcliffe.

Funeral service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 20 at St. John's (Bennington) Lutheran Church, rural Waterloo. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private committal of cremains in Zion Lutheran Church cemetery, rural Radcliffe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's (Bennington) Lutheran Church or a charity of donor's choice.

Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is assisting the family.