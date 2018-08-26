WATERLOO — Roger Dean Veldhuizen, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Aug. 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.
He was born Dec. 11, 1942, in Pipestone, Minn., son of Cornelius and Sophie (Verhoeff) Veldhuizen.
Following his graduation from Pipestone High School, Roger attended trade school in Omaha and became a member of the Minnesota National Guard. He moved to Waterloo to work at the Montgomery Wards Store in Cedar Falls. He then worked for Star Refrigeration until he opened Veldhuizen Commercial Refrigeration, which he owned and operated for more than 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose, ABATE, the Evansdale AMVETS and the Refrigeration Engineering Society.
Survived by: his wife, Iann Marie (Myers) Veldhuizen of Waterloo; their children, Todd (Gina) of Kansas City, Mo., Shannon Jon and Nadine (Chris) Jesser, both of Riverside, Calif., Ryan (Deborah) of Farr West, Utah, Michael (Denise) Clark of Anchorage, Alaska, Linda (Kim) Porter of New Sharon and Kimberlee (Esnad) Tepic of Hilton Head, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, Elijah, Forest, Shannon, Skye, Brittany, Andrew, Lily, Stephanie, Jackie and Jannah; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tony (Susan) Veldhuizen of Portland, Ore., Robert (Marion) of Jamestown, Calif., and Marvin (Rosalyn) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six sisters, Gertrude Schneider of Alamosa, Colo., Annetta Legler and Emma Jasper, both of Woodstock, Minn., Sophie (Jerold) Schoolmeester of Edgerton, Minn., Mildred (Don) Van Wyke of Denver, Colo., and Julie (Carl) Kreun of Hemet, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and five brothers, John, Albert, Bernard, Arnold and Casey.
Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, preceded by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Final tribute by Fraternal Order of Eagles 764 and military honors by Waterloo AMVETS 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 following the service. Burial will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Roger was an avid motorcyclist.
