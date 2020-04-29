Roger D. Sarauer
Roger D. Sarauer

(1949-2020)

Roger D. Sarauer, age 70, of Evansdale, Iowa died Friday, April 25, 2020 at Northcrest Specialty Care in hospice at Waterloo, Iowa. He was born August 3, 1949 in Medford, Wisconsin, son of Gilbert and Elaine (Hurd) Sarauer.

