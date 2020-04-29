Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

Roger D. Sarauer, age 70, of Evansdale, Iowa died Friday, April 25, 2020 at Northcrest Specialty Care in hospice at Waterloo, Iowa. He was born August 3, 1949 in Medford, Wisconsin, son of Gilbert and Elaine (Hurd) Sarauer.