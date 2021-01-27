January 2, 1937-January 24, 2021

Roger D. Noe, 84, of Independence, Iowa died on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Independence. The service will be live streamed on the Church’s Facebook page at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Public Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop.

Interment: Wilson Cemetery, Independence.

Condolences may be directed to: Sandy Johnson, 2599 Parrish Avenue, Independence, Iowa 50644.

Online obituary at jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Those in attendance are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Roger farmed near Rowley and worked at John Deere in Waterloo for over 30 years.

Roger is survived by his 6 children: Sandra (Ken) Johnson of Independence, Michael (Julie) Noe of Rowley, Robert (Pam) Noe of Independence, Nancy (John) Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Laurie (Gary) Bearbower of Independence & Susan Wilson of Independence; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; brother: Dick (Teresa) Noe of Garrison, 4 sisters: Delores (Anthony) Michaels of Walker, Norma Riha of Elberon, Kay Nading of Manchester & Sandy Dale of Monmouth and many Nieces and Nephews.