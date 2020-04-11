× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1948-2020)

Roger D. Johnson, age 71, passed away April 5, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, IA. He was cremated at Murdoch Funeral Homes & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, IA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Roger was born in Webster City, IA on August 13, 1948, the son of Howard F. and Theda Kennedy Johnson. In June of 1973 he married Mary Hantleman, of Fenton, IA. Roger and Mary were longtime residents of Independence, IA, where Roger worked for many years at Bank Iowa.

Roger is survived by his daughter Christine and granddaughter Leanna, of Cedar Rapids and a brother Terry (Peg) Johnson, of Spencer, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and his parents.

Memorials may be made to his estate in care of Bank Iowa Attn: Trish, PO Box 229 Independence, IA 50644.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.