Roger Collins

Jesup – Roger was born November 18, 1942, in Independence, IA to Warren and Stella (Ulm) Collins. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1961 and enlisted in the Air Force. He proudly served as Crew Chief on a B52 bomber and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon returning from military service in 1965, he worked for Bob Jensen Ford in Jesup, IA. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he went to school at Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, MN, majoring in traffic management and airplane maintenance. Following school, he went to work as a rate analyst for Airborne Express at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, IL, and later as a rate analyst for Kroblin Transportation in Waterloo, IA. In 1983 he began farming near Jesup, retiring in 2004.
Roger looked for humor in everything. His mission in life was to make somebody smile everyday – and he never missed an opportunity to accomplish that mission. He could have total strangers laughing in minutes whether on an elevator ride or a waiting room full of cancer patients.
Roger died September 6, 2019, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ivan Collins; and sister-in-law, Mitzi Collins.
Roger is survived by his wife, Sheila, of Jesup, IA; son, Kevin (Laurie) of Marblehead, MA; grandsons, Griffen and Grey; brothers, Virgil Collins of Independence, IA, Clark (Margaret) of Guttenburg, IA; sister Connie (Les) Ott of Jesup, IA; sister-in-law, Kay Collins of Eaton, CO; best friend, Bob, of Littleton, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, IA. Burial will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #324 of Jesup. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, September 9th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.
Memorials may be directed to charities of donors choice.
Online condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of arrangements.
