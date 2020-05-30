× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1944-2020)

WATERLOO - Roger Bartlett, 75, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, May 26, of leukemia.

He was born Aug. 5, 1944, in Red Wing, Minn., son of Warren and Bessie Grotenhuis Bartlett. He graduated from Ellsworth (Wis.) High School, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin River Falls and a master's from the University of Northern Iowa. He taught for the Waterloo Community Schools for 44 years, initially at Kittrell Elementary and then 25 years at Expo high school.

He married Susan Sinnard in 1968 in Ellsworth, Wis.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Jason (Karin) Bartlett of Northfield, Minn., and their children Peter and Ian; a daughter, Ellen (Micheal) Kamholz of Antioch, Ill., and their children Ayden and Aubry; a sister-in-law Shirley (John) Bartlett Burkhalter and nieces Sonja, Carolyn, Julie; a niece, Holly; a brother Mark (Joan) Sinnard and nephew Aaron and nieces Sara and Abby; and a sister, Lorraine (Brad) Sinnard Townsend.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Roy Bartlett; father-and-mother-in-law, Royal and Greta Sinnard; and sister-and-brother-in-law Joy (Richard) Sinnard Ede.