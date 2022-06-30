Roger Allan Westphal

Roger Westphal of Waldo, Florida formerly of Fairbank passed away June 25, 2022 at Parkside Assisted Living in Starke, Florida. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 1, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday July 1, 2022 at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.