Roger Allan Westphal

Roger Westphal of Waldo, Florida formerly of Fairbank passed away June 25, 2022 at Parkside Assisted Living in Starke, Florida. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 1, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM Friday July 1, 2022 at United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

