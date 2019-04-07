Roger A. Holler

(1940-2019)
WATERLOO — Roger Albert Holler, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
He was born Aug. 26, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Albert and Eva Bergles Holler. He married Mary Rogers on April 28, 1962, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Roger graduated from Waterloo East High School. He then became employed with John Deere Engine Works and remained there for 30 years, retiring in 1994.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Kelly (Larry) Alexman of Marion, Kristi (Kelly) Hummel of Rudd and Kendra (John) Wiechmann of Waverly; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Nick, Eric, Adam, Zach, Justin, Samantha and Jackson; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jean Buss of Waterloo and Sandra (Clarence) Heise of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Jacob Charley; and a sister, Carolyn Finn.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Roger was a sports enthusiast and big Hawkeye fan. Over his lifetime, he competed in chess, baseball, bowling, softball and golf. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
