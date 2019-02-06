CEDAR FALLS — Roger A. Chapman, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 4, at home.
He was born July 7, 1931, in Manly, son of Harley and Laurene Dunham Chapman. He married Shirley Einspahr in 1955 in Odebolt; they later divorced. He married Marlys Horn-Flanders in June 2001 in Las Vegas.
Roger graduated from Waterloo East High School, attended UNI and Central Missouri State colleges and later received his license in cosmetology arts and sciences. He served with the U.S. Air Force from 1951-54. He owned Roger’s Salons with multiple locations, retiring in 1992 after 37 years. He was appointed by the governor and served six years for the cosmetology licensing board, then was the chairman for three years.
He also was a member of the American Legion and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Survived by: his wife, Marlys, of Traer; two sons, Randall (Sherry) Chapman and Stuart Chapman, both of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Denise (Jeff Fisher) Prins of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, Joseph, Lucas, Buzz, Jennie, Sarah, Dana and Ryan; several great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson; a daughter-in-law, Kim Chapman of Waterloo; two brothers, Harley Chapman and Jerry Chapman, both of Waterloo; a sister, Nancy Petersen of Minnesota; a half brother, Richard (Debbie) Chapman of Colorado; and two half sisters, Annette (Gerald) Crowe of Waterloo and Gloria (Rick) Postel of Reinbeck.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Craig Chapman; a brother-in-law, Curt Petersen; and a sister, Laurel Chapman.
Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the mausoleum at Garden of Memories Cemetery, with military rites conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Offutt Air Force Base.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
After retirement, Roger moved to Las Vegas where he enjoyed the climate. He then moved back to Cedar Falls to be closer to his family.
