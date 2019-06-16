(1956-2019)
WASHBURN —- Rogene Ruth “Ro” Gunther, 63, of Washburn, went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 13, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 9, 1956, in Mountain Lake, Minn., daughter of George and Gladys Derksen Rahn. She married Curtis Gunther on Nov. 20, 1976, at Lakeside Gospel Church in Mountain Lake, Minn.
Rogene was a Registered Nurse with Western Home, taught piano lessons and was a homemaker.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Michael Gunther of Afghanistan and Jonathan Gunther of Waterloo; a daughter, Joanna (Emmanuel) Martinez of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Mason Gunther, Tanner Gunther, James Martinez and Sierra Martinez; a brother, David Rahn of Butterfield, Minn.; two sisters, Violette (Paul) Bridgeman of Japan and Vernelle (Glen) Jones of Des Moines; and an aunt, Shirley Rahn of Lincoln, Neb.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City with burial in Westview Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway in Waterloo and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to Heartland Community Church or Gideons International.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
