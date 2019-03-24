Try 3 months for $3
Rodric J. Azbill

Rodric Azbill

Rodric James Azbill born on January 9, 1969, passed away on March 10, 2019 from natural causes.

Preceded in death by his father, Donald Azbill, mother Penny (Shepard) Azbill and three brothers, Dion (Don), Dennis and Darrel Azbill.

Survived by a brother, Robert (Pamm) Azbill of Waterloo, and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Azbill and Lyn Azbill, nine nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Rod worked in construction for many years. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and was a Dale Earnhardt Sr. Nascar fan.

Come join us for a Celebration of Life at Lofty’s in Evansdale on March 30, 2019, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seeking donations in lieu of flowers for final resting place.

