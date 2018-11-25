(1956-2018)
LA PORTE CITY — Rodney Lee “Rod” Lesh, 62, of La Porte City, died Friday, Nov. 23, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 4, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Ralph “Tink” and Dorothy Jean Pettengill Lesh. Rod was a 1973 graduate of La Porte City High School. He married Donna Light on Sept. 21, 1983, in Oklahoma; they were later divorced.
He worked as a truck driver for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Navy.
Survivors: two daughters, Lindsey (Jestin Hoffman) of La Porte City and Kristin (Faron Good) Lesh of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Kaylee, Brenton, Aidan, Xander, Morgan and Kaiden; three sisters, Jo Lyn Boyer of Cedar Rapids, Jenine (Richard) Ratliff of Kentucky and Jeanne (Mark) Bagenstos of Evansdale; two brothers, Rockney Lesh of Waterloo and William (Beverly) Lesh of Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: A Celebration of Life Gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at La Porte City Funeral Home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Rod loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.