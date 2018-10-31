Try 1 month for 99¢
Rodney R. Hartman

Rodney Hartman

WATERLOO — Rodney R. Hartman, 64, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 30.

He was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Cedar Falls, son of Roger K. and Martha K. Johnston Hartman. He married Janice Neuenkirk on Aug. 2, 1976, in Albion, Mo.

Rodney graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972 and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Hawkeye Tech. He retired from John Deere in 2002 after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, UAW Local 838 member, and assistant Boy Scout troop master for Troop 116 in Waterloo. He also volunteered at Camp Ingawanis and helped build the chapel.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Samantha Reed of Macon, Mo., and April (Brian) Leadley of Waterloo; a son, Dale (Michelle) Hartman of Clarence, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Walter (Ashley) Reed, Alysha (Bryan) Kribble, Christopher Reed, Shonna, Elijah and Emily Hartman, and Cassidy and Dakota Leadley; two great-grandchildren, Lilith and Carter; his father of Hudson; two brothers, Randy (Cindi) Hartman and Russell (Lynette) Hartman, both of La Porte City; and a sister, Rhonda (Chuck Geadelmann) Hartman of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Preceded in death by: his mother; and his grandparents.

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Rodney R. Hartman (1953-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments