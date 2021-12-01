July 19, 1953-November 29, 2021

DUNKERTON-Rodney L. Risse, 68 years old of rural Dunkerton, IA, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m.—Friday, December 3, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay, rural Dunkerton with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2nd at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Rod was born July 19, 1953, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Kenneth Francis Risse and Carrie Virginia (Ritche) Risse. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1972 and began working as a auto body repair specialist. Most recently he was employed by Rydell Chevrolet in Waterloo. He married Renae Koutsky at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA in 1977. They later divorced. Rod enjoyed restoring old cars, trapping, motorcycles, and spending time with his family, friends and co-workers. He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church-Barclay, the American Trappers Assoc and the National Rifle Assoc.

Rod is survived by one son, Travis Risse of Waterloo; two brothers, Steve (Nancy) Risse of Dysart, IA, Mike (Tami) Risse of Waterloo; one sister, Bonnie (Kevin) Landen of Waterloo; one sister-in-law, Kathy Risse of Denver, IA. His parents and one brother, Robert, preceded him in death.