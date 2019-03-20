Rodney L. Mennen

(1962-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Rodney Lee Mennen, 56, of Parkersburg, died Monday, March 18, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo from natural causes.
He was born Nov. 20, 1962, in Waterloo, son of Douglas Mennen and Maxine (Truax) Mennen DeBoer.
Rod graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1981. During high school Rod began working for Myron Meester, as a mechanic, at his shop and station. Through the years he also had worked at Feather Lite Trailers in Nashua until they closed, Waverly Plastics and then Shell Rock Products, now owned by Menards. Rod had to retire due to health reasons.
Survived by: two sons, Zachary (Katie) Mennen and their children Willis, Winchester, Willow and baby to be, all of Allison, Damien (Tabbie) Mennen and their son, Jaymison Jerome Mennen of Greene; a daughter, Brooke Mennen of Allison; five grandchildren; his mother, Maxine DeBoer of Parkersburg; a sister, Meressa Dedic of Traer; a nephew, Landon Mennen and his daughter, Ashlynn Mennen; and a niece, Krystal (Robbie Stivers) and daughter, Galexie Skye.
Preceded in death by: his father, Douglas Mennen; a brother, Rick Mennen and wife, Michele Mennen; and stepfather, Ronald DeBoer.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the First Congregational Church, with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today, March 20, at the church and one hour before services. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Rod’s passion was always working. He loved to go hunting and fishing and also working on cars. Some of his favorite things were spending time gardening, taking care of his lawn, cutting wood, grilling and playing horse shoes. He loved his children and grandchildren and was very involved in their lives.
