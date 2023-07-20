January 25, 1966-July 16, 2023

LA PORTE CITY-Rodney K. “Rod” Foulk, 57, of La Porte City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born January 25, 1966, in Waterloo, son of William “Wayne” and Marjorie Knipp Foulk. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1984.

Rod married Janelle Fuson to whom three children were born, Ashton, Paige, and Alex; they later divorced. He then married Debra Boyd on May 15, 1997.

He worked for Clow & Company for many years until it closed. He also worked for Menards and farmed.

Rod was a member of St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn. He was also a member of the Washburn Moose Lodge and 4-H for many years. He enjoyed driving around in his Kubota, taking rides with his dogs in his pickup, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his two daughters, Ashton (Ben) Fisher of Janesville, and Paige Foulk of Waverly; two granddaughters, Brynlee and Ellie Fisher; his partner, Debra Foulk of La Porte City; and two brothers, Randy (Deb) Foulk and Rick (Madonna) Foulk, both of La Porte City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Alex Foulk; a brother, Billy Foulk; and two sisters, Arlys Johnson and Maryls McDonald.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Visitation from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 319-233-3146.